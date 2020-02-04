Full Trailer for Thriller 'Blood on Her Name' with Bethany Anne Lind

"You're my daughter, this is my problem!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted the full-length official trailer for the "critically acclaimed Southern Gothic neo-noir thriller" titled Blood on Her Name, which marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matthew Pope. We featured a teaser trailer for this last year, to promote the film's premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival. It's arriving in theaters and also on VOD later this month. Blood on Her Name is about a local garage owner named Leigh who ends up with a dead body on her hands. Her panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spins out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man's body to his family. The film stars Bethany Anne Lind, Will Patton, Elisabeth Röhm, Jared Ivers, Jimmy Gonzales, and Jack Andrews. I think the teaser is better than this full trailer, but maybe it's just the way this is put together. It lacks grainy grittiness and mysteriousness.

The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor… It was an accident, borne out of self defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller (Bethany Anne Lind) and her son. In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body. But can she actually disappear a man from the earth— from his family— leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father-- a cop with a long history of moral compromise (Will Patton)-- and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased (Elisabeth Rohm). Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances. Blood on Her Name is directed by Matthew Pope, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The script is by Don Thompson and Pope. This initially premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last summer. Vertical Ent. will release Pope's Blood on Her Name in select theater + on VOD starting on February 28th late this month. Still intrigued?