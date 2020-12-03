Full Trailer for Thriller 'Fatale' Starring Hilary Swank & Michael Ealy

"Life is a road straight and narrow - stay on the road, and it will take you safely home. But make a wrong turn, and you will meet the darkness." Lionsgate has finally unveiled an official trailer for a psychological thriller titled Fatale, which is opening in theaters in 15 days. This is the first of any footage we've seen for this film, which was delayed from the summer and is now opening in theaters (whatever ones are open) this December. The film stars Michael Ealy as Derrick, a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a female police detective. Fatale is described as "a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life." Also starring Hilary Swank with Ealy, joined by Mike Colter, Danny Pino, and Tyrin Turner. Be careful, friends. This looks super creepy and more intense than expected - Ealy giving one hell of a dark, angry performance. Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Deon Taylor's Fatale, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. Fatale is directed by American filmmaker Deon Taylor, director of the movies Dead Tone, The Hustle, Nite Tales: The Movie, Chain Letter, Supremacy, Meet the Blacks, Traffik, The Intruder, and Black and Blue previously. The screenplay is by David Loughery. Produced by Roxanne Avent, Robert F. Smith, and Deon Taylor. Lionsgate will release Taylor's Fatale in theaters starting December 18th. Lookin' good?