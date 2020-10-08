Full Trailer for Tomm Moore's Fabulous Animated Film 'Wolfwalkers'

"You're a wolf when you sleep… a girl when you're awake." Apple has released a full-length trailer for the animated feature film titled Wolfwalkers, the latest project from acclaimed Irish animation filmmaker Tomm Moore (of The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) co-directing with concept artist Ross Stewart. In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild native girl, Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwakers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. The voice cast is lead by Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whitaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. This premiered at TIFF and it's absolutely wonderful - I raved about it in my review. I am so excited for this to be out so everyone can discover this heartwarming adventure about wolves and magic.

Here's the full trailer (+ new poster) for Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart's Wolfwalkers, on Apple's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Moore & Stewart's Wolfwalkers here, to see the original reveal.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. Wolfwalkers is directed by animation filmmakers Tomm Moore (director of the films The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) & Ross Stewart (art director on The Secret of Kells, concept artist on ParaNorman, Song of the Sea), who have worked together previously. The screenplay is written by Will Collins. Produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year (read our review). GKids will release Moore & Stewart's Wolfwalkers in US theaters on November 13th, then it will stream on Apple TV+ starting December 11th this fall. Excited to watch?