Full Trailer for Yaron Zilberman's Israeli Assassin Thriller 'Incitement'

"Someone has to save our people." Greenwich Ent. has released a full official trailer for Yaron Zilberman's film Incitement, which was Israel's submission to the Oscars. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and we posted the teaser trailer a few months ago. The film chronicles the events and experiences that turned a promising law student into a delusional ultra-nationalist. Convinced he must stop the signing of the peace treaty in order to fulfill his destiny and bring salvation to his people, a devoted Orthodox Jew named Yigal Amir sees only one way forward - assassinate the Prime Minister. Described as a "gripping and unnerving look through the eyes of a murderer who silenced a powerful voice for peace." Starring Yehuda Nahari Halevi as Yigal, Daniella Kertesz, Sivan Mast, Amitayyaish Ben Ousilio, Amat Ravnitzki. This is an excellent trailer, the grainy footage in 4:3 mixed with archival footage makes it extra compelling.

Here's the full-length US trailer for Yaron Zilberman's Incitement, direct from Greenwich's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Zilberman's Incitement here, and view the official poster.

For the first time on screen and based on true events, acclaimed writer-director Yaron Zilberman (A Late Quartet) chronicles the disturbing descent of a promising law student into a delusional ultra-nationalist extremist obsessed with murdering his country's leader, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Incitement, also known as Yamim Noraim in Hebrew, is directed by Israeli filmmaker Yaron Zilberman, making his second feature film after A Late Quartet previously. The screenplay is by Yaron Zilberman, Ron Leshem; co-written by Yair Hizmi. Produced by Scott Berrie, Ruth Cats, Sharon Harel, Ron Leshem, Tamar Sela, David Silber, and Yaron Zilberman. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Zilberman's Incitement in select US theaters starting February 7th, 2020 next month. Interested?