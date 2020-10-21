Full UK Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Looted' with Charley Palmer Rothwell

"I'm not gonna be around for much longer…" "Don't say that." Bulldog Film Distribution from the UK has released an official trailer for an indie British crime thriller titled Looted, which originally premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival late last year. Looted is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Rene van Pannevis, whose short film Jacked won the BIFA in 2016. The film is a semi-autobiographical account of Rene's own experiences with his father - and living on the fringes of a criminal group as a young man. Rob lives his life at 100mph, carefully balancing carjacking schemes and joyrides and caring for his dying father. But one risky job could bring it all crashing down. The film stars Charley Palmer Rothwell as Rob, with Thomas Turgoose, Morgane Polanski, Anders Hayward, Stephen Uppal, and Tom Fisher. This seems like a well-made, worthwhile UK film with some excellent performances leading the way. Take a look.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Rene van Pannevis's Looted, direct from YouTube:

Rob (Charley Palmer Rothwell) loves driving and stealing cars, living his life at a hundred miles an hour in the cash-starved port town he calls home. He shares a house with his dying father who thinks he's out job hunting. Rob manages to keep his two worlds perfectly separated up until best mate Leo gets him involved in a bigger, riskier job which goes terribly wrong. With his relationship with his distant father in shreds and now betrayed by his best mate, unexpected hope comes from Leo's girlfriend Kasia. Looted is directed by Dutch-British filmmaker Rene van Pannevis, now making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Rene van Pannevis and Kefi Chadwick. This first premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year. Bulldog Distribution will release Looted in UK cinemas only starting on November 6th this fall. No US release date is set - stay tuned. Interested?