Full UK Trailer for Kooky 'The Iron Mask' Movie with Schwarzenegger

"When I have the seal of the dragon, I will rule the world!" Signature UK has unveiled an official trailer for a film they're calling The Iron Mask, which is yet another new title for the film originally known as Viy 2: Journey to China. It has also gone under different titles including Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask, or The Mystery of the Dragon Seal in Malaysia, or any shortened version of those. This is actually a wacky Russian adventure fantasy film, co-produced by China, with a big budget, and featuring two major name-brand actors: Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger. We posted a short teaser trailer for this back in 2017, now it's finally getting released in the UK this spring. The plot involves English traveler / cartographer Jonathan Green journeying to China and falling into a fantastical adventure. The strange cast also includes Rutger Hauer, Charles Dance, Jason Flemyng, Xingtong Yao, Anna Churina, and Narupornkamol Chaisang. This looks so incredibly bad it might be kind of entertaining in a trashy way.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ international posters) for Oleg Stepchenko's The Iron Mask, from YouTube:

You can still see the original teaser trailer for Journey to China here, to go back and see the first look again.

The English traveler Jonathan Green receives from Peter the Great an order to map the Russian Far East. Once again he sets out for a long journey full of incredible adventures that eventually lead him to the land of China. The cartographer will unexpectedly face a deal of breathtaking discoveries, encounter bizarre creatures, meet with Chinese princesses, and confront deadly martial arts masters and even the king of all dragons - the Dragon King. What could be more dangerous than meeting eye to eye with Viy, except doing it again? What would be stronger this time - a staunch skepticism of the scientist or the old black magic that has seized power of Eastern lands? Viy 2: Journey to China, aka The Iron Mask or The Dragon Seal or The Mystery of Iron Mask, is directed by Russian filmmaker Oleg Stepchenko, of the first Viy film (aka Forbidden Empire), Law of Corruption, and Jacked$ previously. The screenplay is by Oleg Stepchenko and Alexey Petrukhin. This already opened in Russia and China late last summer. Signature Ent will release The Iron Mask in UK cinemas + on VOD starting April 10th this spring. No US release is set yet. Still curious?