Full UK Trailer for Korean Thriller 'The Beast' Following Two Detectives

"I'm after a killer. Not the one you want to catch." Signature Entertainment UK has debuted an official trailer for a Korean crime action thriller titled The Beast, which initially opened in Korea last summer. The film, which is apparently a remake of the French thriller 36 Quai des Orfèvres with Daniel Auteuil & Gérard Depardieu, is about two detectives in conflict who solve a murder that shakes up the Korean peninsula. To get a critical clue on catching a notorious murderer, Detective Han-Soo (Lee Sung-Min) covers up another crime. Rival detective Min-Tae (Yoo Jae-Myung) senses the cover-up and gets upset. As their competition reaches its peak, even Han is forced to change his methods while Jeong's closeness to the underworld finally takes its toll on him. It sounds like another dark, complex, twisty crime thriller, which is the most common film made in Korea these days. Also starring Daniel Choi, Kim Ho-jung, and Ok Ja-Yeon. Check it out.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Lee Jung-Ho's The Beast, direct from Signature's YouTube:

The Beast is a tense murder mystery / action thriller about two detectives in conflict who have to team up to solve a gruesome murder. After the mutilated body of a missing girl is discovered in the tidelands of Incheon, Han-soo (Lee Sung-min) and Min-tae (Yoo Jae-myung), who have been rivals for years, are now in charge of finding the culprit.The case seems like it will find a quick resolution with a suspect in custody, but things take a dark turn when Han-su meets an informant (who insists that he knows who the murderer is). As cover-ups and secret deals ensue, tension rise between the two detectives as the pressure of solving a crime is shaking up the Korean peninsula comes to a head. The Beast, also known as Biseuteo (비스트) in Korean, is both written and directed by Korean filmmaker Lee Jung-Ho (also written as Lee Jeong-ho), director of the films Broken and Bestseller previously, as well as writing work and a few short films. This crime thriller originally opened in Korea last summer, and also in Russia last fall. Signature Ent. in the UK will release The Beast direct-to-VOD in the UK only starting on April 6th this spring. Interested?