Full US Trailer for Chinese Animated Action Fantasy Epic 'Jiang Ziya'

"If you kill me, she dies too." Well Go USA has debuted an official US trailer for Jiang Ziya, another new epic animated Chinese action fantasy film (see: Ne Zha) with demons and gods and fights galore. Thankfully they're bringing this one to US theaters in February, same time as in China, to give everyone a chance to see it. Atop the ruins of war, top commander Jiang Ziya is given the task to banish the Nine-tailed Fox Demon who threatens all mortals' very existence. When he discovers the Nine-tailed Fox's life linked to the soul of an innocent girl, he is faced with a challenging decision - follow the will of heaven or find his own path to righteousness. Featuring the voices of Zheng Xi as Jiang Ziya, Yang Ning, Yan Meme, Ji Guanlin, and Jiang Guangtao. This looks pretty damn cool, let's hope there is a good story to go along with the visuals.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Teng Cheng & Wei Li's Jiang Ziya, from Well Go's YouTube:

Jiang Ziya, a top commander in the divine army of the Kunlun Sect, is victorious in the battle between the Heavenly powers and the Shang dynasty. Before he can ascend to his new position among the Gods, he is ordered to execute the Nine-Tailed Fox Demon who threatens the mortals' very existence. But when the Fox Demon shows him the secret to her power, an innocent human girl, he is unable to complete his task resulting in his banishment to the mortal realm forever. Ten years later, atop the ruins of war, Jiang Ziya is again given a task that will bring him back to the Heavenly realm – execute the Nine Tail Fox Demon regardless if the innocent life is lost. Now Jiang Ziya must decide – follow the will of heaven or find his own path to becoming a true god. Jiang Ziya, also known as Legend of Deification, is directed by Chinese filmmakers Teng Cheng (aka Eric Cheng, director of a few other short films) & Wei Li, both making their feature directorial debut. Well Go USA will debut Jiang Ziya in US theaters starting February 7th, 2020.