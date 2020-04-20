Full US Trailer for 'Intrigo: Samaria' Featuring Jeff Fahey & Phoebe Fox

"To me, she was a mystery!" Lies and deceit and dark pasts aplenty. Lionsgate has debuted one final trailer for the third film in the Intrigo Anthology, a series of mystery thrillers adapted from novels by Håkan Nesser. This final one is called Intrigo: Samaria, following up Intrigo: Death of an Author and Intrigo: Dear Agnes previously. Years after the murder of Vera, her friend from college, Paula is driven to make a documentary about the case and asks a professor to help. But as the two draw closer to the shocking truth behind the slaying, Paula's deceitful ways and Henry's dark past explode into a dangerous, heart-stopping confrontation. Sounds scary? Starring Phoebe Fox as Paula, with Millie Brady, Andrew Buchan, Jeff Fahey, Luka Peros, Scott Alexander Young, and Jack Brett Anderson. Even though in text this film may not sound that interesting, this is quite an enticing trailer with heaps of twists and turns. Have a look.

Here's the full US trailer (+ posters) for Daniel Alfredson's Intrigo: Samaria, direct from YouTube:

You can still view the trilogy teaser here, or the full trailers for Intrigo: Death of an Author / Dear Agnes.

From bestselling author Håkan Nesser comes this intense thriller about secrets that won’t stay buried. Years after the murder of Vera, her friend from college, Paula is driven to make a documentary about the case and asks a former professor (Andrew Buchan) to help. But as the two draw closer to the shocking truth behind the slaying, Paula's deceitful ways and Henry’s dark past explode into a dangerous, heart-stopping confrontation. Intrigo: Samaria, the final of three films as part of The Intrigo Anthology, is directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Daniel Alfredson, of many films including Tic Tac, Straydogs, Wolf, Echoes from the Dead, Kidnapping Mr. Heineken, Blackway, plus the sequels The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest. The screenplay is by Daniel Alfredson and Birgitta Bongenhielm; adapted directly from the novels by Håkan Nesser. The films already opened in Germany in late 2018. Lionsgate will release this final film, Intrigo: Samaria, in direct-to-VOD services starting May 5th this summer. The first film debuted in January, the second film also premieres in May. Want to watch?