Full US Trailer for Turturro's 'Big Lebowski' Spin-Off 'The Jesus Rolls'

"What do you have to offer?" Screen Media Films has finally revealed an official US trailer for The Jesus Rolls, a spin-off from the Coens' The Big Lebowski centered on notable bowler Jesus Quintana, played by John Turturro in the original film. We featured the Italian trailer last fall, but that was dubbed. Now we finally get a real look at this odd film, which is opening in select theaters at the end of this month. This has been in the works for a while, and John Turturro not only stars in it but he also wrote & directed the film. It features yet another crazy Coen-esque plot that involves a gun-toting hairdresser and more misadventures, in addition to Jesus Quintana getting out of prison. And it has quite a wacky but impressive cast: Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson. You have to see this.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) for John Turturro's The Jesus Rolls, from Screen Media's YouTube:

You can still watch the original international trailer for Turturro's The Jesus Rolls here, to see a bit more.

John Turturro's The Jesus Rolls follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen. The Jesus Rolls is directed by American actor / filmmaker John Turturro, director of the films Mac, Illuminata, Romance & Cigarettes, Passione, and Fading Gigolo previously. The screenplay is also written by John Turturro, originally "based on stories and characters" by Bertrand Blier (and the Coens). The film opened first in Italy last fall. Screen Media Films will release Turturro's The Jesus Rolls in select US theaters starting February 28th. Anyone?