Fun First Trailer for 'The Stand In' Comedy Starring Drew Barrymore

"Okay everybody, let's flush this turd down the toilet!" Hollywood, eh? Saban Films has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The Stand In, an amusing Hollywood-life comedy about an actress and her stand in. From filmmaker Jamie Babbit, The Stand In is the story of a disaffected comedy actress and her ambitious stand-in trading places. Drew Barrymore stars in both roles, and hires her stand-in to take her place at rehab. But of course they both learn lessons in the process. Also starring Michael Zegen, TJ Miller, Holland Taylor, Michelle Buteau, and Ellie Kemper. This looks like a fun concept to mess around with but it seems a bit meh overall. At least Barrymore looks like she's having good fun making this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Babbit's The Stand In, direct from Saban's YouTube:

When ordered to serve a year in rehab, actress Candy (Drew Barrymore) hires her on set stand-in to take her place. The unassuming woman flips the script and steals her identity, career and boyfriend in this hilarious comedy about trading places. The Stand In is directed by American writer / filmmaker Jamie Babbit, director of the films But I'm a Cheerleader, The Quiet, Itty Bitty Titty Committee, Breaking the Girls, and Addicted to Fresno previously, and a director for various TV shows including "Silicon Valley", "Girlboss", "Girls", "Russian Doll", and the upcoming "A League of Their Own". The screenplay is written by Sam Bain. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will release Babbit's The Stand In in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 11th this fall. Anyone interested?