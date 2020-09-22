Fun Retro Trailer for 'Save Yourselves!' Alien Invasion Sci-Fi Comedy

"Prepare yourselves… for a new form of extra-terrestrial terror!" Bleecker Street has released a fun "retro" trailer for Save Yourselves!, a relationship comedy mixed up with an alien invasion sci-fi. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is opening next month. A young Brooklyn couple heads to an upstate cabin to unplug from their phones and reconnect with each other. Blissfully unaware of what's happening, they are left to their own devices as the planet falls under attack. "What if you unplugged from technology for a week and really reconnected with your partner? It’s not like the world would end, right? Right? Right?" Starring John Reynolds and Sunita Mani as Jack and Su, with a small cast also including Ben Sinclair, John Early, and Jo Firestone. This is a great trailer, I just wish it was only the old B&W trailer and not the bookends. But still! The voiceover is perfect. And the description of the story is hilarious.

Here's a fun retro trailer for Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson's Save Yourselves!, from YouTube:

Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones at any time. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization—or what’s left of it. Save Yourselves! is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson, making their feature directorial debut on this project. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street will release Save Yourselves! in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 6th this fall. Look like fun?