Fun Trailer for 'Holly Slept Over' with Nathalie Emmanuel & Britt Lower

"It's not about Holly! This is about us." Sony has released an official trailer for a quirky, funky comedy titled Holly Slept Over, which is premiering straight-to-VOD in early March coming up. This is one of those fantasies-yet-reality films about a husband who learns that his wife once slept with her college roommate. The story also explores their relationship struggles while trying to conceive, their friends who have lost their spark, and the tension that ensues when an old college roommate stays over for the weekend. Starring Josh Lawson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Britt Lower, Erinn Hayes, and Ron Livingston. This comedy looks a bit better than average, but still plenty cheesy, plus we've seen plenty of stories like this before. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Friedlander's Holly Slept Over, direct from YouTube:

When Audra (Britt Lower) confesses to her husband (Josh Lawson) that she once hooked up with Holly (Nathalie Emmanuel), her college roommate, their lives take an exciting, unexpected turn. Holly's surprise visit and undeniable charm enliven both Noel and Audra, sparking new insight into their relationship. A door opens for the three of them to experience something they never could've anticipated. Holly Slept Over is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Joshua Friedlander, making his feature directorial debut after writing and producing the film Suicide Blonde. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Sony will release Friedlander's Holly Slept Over direct-to-VOD starting March 3rd, 2020.