Fun Trailer for Relationship Comedy + Sci-Fi Thriller 'Save Yourselves!'

"Okay, bye world!" Bleecker Street has released an official trailer for an indie titled Save Yourselves!, a relationship comedy mixed up with an alien invasion sci-fi. It's not what you think! And that's a good thing. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, as it's a unique and amusing take on alien romcoms. A young Brooklyn couple heads to an upstate cabin to unplug from their phones and reconnect with each other. Blissfully unaware of their surroundings, they are left to their own devices as the planet falls under attack. Starring John Reynolds and Sunita Mani as Jack and Su, with a small cast also including Ben Sinclair, John Early, and Jo Firestone. The more this year has gone on, I have started to think this might just be the perfect apocalypse film. The aliens are so cute and cuddly, and not only that, but the whole film is so much fun to watch at home. Think you can safely get out of the big city? Think again…

Official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson's Save Yourselves!, from YouTube:

Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones at any time. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization—or what’s left of it. Save Yourselves! is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson, making their feature directorial debut on this project. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street will release Save Yourselves! in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 6th this fall. Look like fun?