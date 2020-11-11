Fun Wildlife Croodimals Fake-Documentary Trailer for 'The Croods 2'

"Welcome to the 'Croodaceous' period – the awkward adolescence of the world's history, when even the wildlife was still figuring out what it wanted to be." DreamWorks Animation has released a funny trailer for The Croods: A New Age, the sequel to The Croods animated movie originally released in 2013. It plays like a wildlife documentary introducing us to the various species and animals that The Croods family has to deal with during the "Croodaceous" they exist in as early humans. The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep's boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They're joined by Peter Dinklage as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran as their daughter, Dawn. Props for the creativity making this amusing mockumentary trailer.

Here's the funny "Wildest Wildlife Croodimals Doc" for DWA's The Croods: A New Age, from YouTube:

You can watch the original trailer for DWA's The Croods: A New Age here, to see more footage from this.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the "better")—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together. The Croods 2: A New Age is directed by animation filmmaker Joel Crawford, a former story artist making his directorial debut with this. The screenplay is by Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and Paul Fisher & Bob Logan, based on The Croods created by Kirk De Micco & Chris Sanders. Made at DreamWorks Animation. Universal will release DWA's The Croods: A New Age in theaters starting November 25th, Thanksgiving week, this month. Anyone want to watch this one?