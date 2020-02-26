Geetanjali Thapa & Olivia DeJonge in Crime Film 'Stray Dolls' Trailer

"If we're doing this, we have to do it right." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted a trailer for a crime thriller titled Stray Dolls, the feature directorial debut of Indian-American filmmaker Sonejuhi Sinha. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year (also called Love Comes Later) and it played at the Seattle, Montana, and San Diego Asian Film Festivals. Leaving India behind to break with a life of petty crime, Riz arrives stateside and gets a housekeeping job at a motel. There she meets Dallas, her new roommate. At first antagonistic, the girls soon realize their opposite personalities complement each other in this film where "one petty crime spirals into the next." Starring Geetanjali Thapa & Olivia DeJonge as Riz and Dallas, the "stray dolls", plus Cynthia Nixon, Robert Aramayo, Samrat Chakrabarti, Rosemary Howard. Maybe there's some good performances, but the rest of the film looks pretty rough. Not much to see in here.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sonejuhi Sinha's Stray Dolls, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Riz (Geetanjali Thapa), a recently arrived immigrant and ex-gang member, works at a motel in hopes of starting her life over in America. At the motel, Riz meets Dallas (Olivia DeJonge), a bold runaway who is also a recovering drug and sex addict. Together the girls conspire to rob the motel owner (Cynthia Nixon), which sets off a series of violent events where the girls are forced to take matters into their own hands. Stray Dolls, also known as Love Comes Later, is directed by Indian-American filmmaker Sonejuhi Sinha, making her feature directorial debut with his film, before going on to also make Bushwick Beats, along with a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Charlotte Rabate and Sonejuhi Sinha. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Sinha's Stray Dolls in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 10th coming up soon. Anyone interested in watching this one?