Gemma Arterton & Gugu Mbatha-Raw in First Trailer for 'Summerland'

"Here we are. So I say, 'make the most of it!'" IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Summerland, which is of course being released this summer (because how could you release a film called Summerland at any other time other than the summer?!). Set during World War II in the UK, the film is about a lonely writer who must care for a young boy evacuated from London. She slowly begins to form a bond with him, while reminiscing about her own life and long lost lover. Gemma Arterton stars as Alice, joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton, Amanda Root, Siân Phillips, Dixie Egerickx, and Tom Courtenay. Described as an "intensely emotional story of love's endurance in trying times." It looks like a good tearjerker, and a film about how tough it is for everyone during wartime. View the trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Swale's Summerland, direct from IFC's YouTube:

​​Alice (Gemma Arterton) is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she’s to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she’s resistant. It’s not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Summerland is written and directed by British first-time filmmaker Jessica Swale, an Olivier award-winning playwright making her feature directorial debut with this film after one other short previously. Produced by Guy Heeley and Adrian Sturges. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC will release Swale's Summerland in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 31st in the middle of summer. Want to watch?