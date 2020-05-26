MOVIE TRAILERS

Gemma Arterton & Gugu Mbatha-Raw in First Trailer for 'Summerland'

by
May 26, 2020
Source: YouTube

Summerland Trailer

"Here we are. So I say, 'make the most of it!'" IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Summerland, which is of course being released this summer (because how could you release a film called Summerland at any other time other than the summer?!). Set during World War II in the UK, the film is about a lonely writer who must care for a young boy evacuated from London. She slowly begins to form a bond with him, while reminiscing about her own life and long lost lover. Gemma Arterton stars as Alice, joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton, Amanda Root, Siân Phillips, Dixie Egerickx, and Tom Courtenay. Described as an "intensely emotional story of love's endurance in trying times." It looks like a good tearjerker, and a film about how tough it is for everyone during wartime. View the trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Swale's Summerland, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Summerland Poster

​​Alice (Gemma Arterton) is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she’s to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she’s resistant. It’s not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Summerland is written and directed by British first-time filmmaker Jessica Swale, an Olivier award-winning playwright making her feature directorial debut with this film after one other short previously. Produced by Guy Heeley and Adrian Sturges. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC will release Swale's Summerland in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 31st in the middle of summer. Want to watch?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net