Geraldine Viswanathan in RomCom 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Trailer

"At least get rid of the ex- memorabilia!" Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for a romantic comedy titled The Broken Hearts Gallery, marking the feature directorial debut of "Gossip Girl" writer Natalie Krinsky. Formerly known as The Museum of Broken Relationships, the film is about a young woman living in New York City who, after being dumped, decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Or "for the items love has left behind." Geraldine Viswanathan (from Hala, Bad Education, "Miracle Workers") stars in this as Lucy, with a cast including Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters. This looks an especially cute and funny romcom set in New York City, about how hard it is to leave behind your past. Sony is still planning to release this movie in theaters next month.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Natalie Krinsky's The Broken Hearts Gallery, from YouTube:

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself. The Broken Hearts Gallery is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Natalie Krinsky, making her feature directorial debut after working as a writer / story editor for "Gossip Girl" previously. Sony will release Krinsky's The Broken Hearts Gallery in theaters starting July 17th this summer. Curious?