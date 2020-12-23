Gil Kenan's Magical Adventure 'A Boy Called Christmas' Teaser Trailer

"Long ago, nobody knew about Christmas…" Studiocanal UK has debuted an early teaser trailer for a new holiday movie titled A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is the re-imagiined story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventures. This is a Christmas movie based on a book of the same title and will include snow, elves, kidnapping, more snow, and Dame Maggie Smith. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" The magnificent cast also includes Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. This certainly looks whimsical and magical, and full of all kinds of colorful designs and set pieces. But there's so much CGI it almost looks like an animated movie at times. Then again, they do still have another 11 months to polish it before release.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gil Kenan's A Boy Called Christmas, from YouTube (via LfF):

The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan's new live-action movie A Boy Called Christmas. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible… A Boy Called Christmas is directed by British filmmaker Gil Kenan, director of the films Monster House, City of Ember, and Poltergeist previously. The screenplay is co-written by Gil Kenan and Ol Parker; adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. Produced by Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin. Studiocanal will release Kenan's A Boy Called Christmas first in UK cinemas starting November 2021 next fall. First impression?