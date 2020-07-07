Gillian Jacobs & Jemaine Clement in UK Trailer for 'I Used to Go Here'

"I used to dance in this room like 15 years ago!" Signature Entertainment in the UK has released the first official trailer for an indie comedy called I Used to Go Here, from filmmaker Kris Rey (Empire Builder, Unexpected). This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and is arriving on VOD in the fall. Her engagement is called off, her first book isn't doing so well, and all her friends are having babies. Kate Conklin is in a real rut when out of nowhere she gets a call from her old professor, David Kirkpatrick, asking her to come back to her old university to do a reading. She gets sucked into college life again, hanging out with students and reconnecting with her old self. Gillian Jacobs stars with Jemaine Clement, and an indie cast including Hannah Marks, Jorma Taccone, Zoe Chao, Josh Wiggins, Forrest Goodluck, and Khloe Janel. This is really good! I had a chance to see this during SXSW and it's a charming discovery.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Kris Rey's I Used to Go Here, direct from YouTube:

Following the launch of her new novel, 35-year-old writer Kate (Gillian Jacobs_ is invited to speak at her alma matter by her former professor. After accepting the invitation, Kate finds herself deeply enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students. I Used to Go Here is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Kris Rey, director of the films It Was Great But I Was Ready to Come Home, Empire Builder, and Unexpected previously. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jonathan Duffy, Jordan Yale Levine, and Kelly Williams. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival (held virtually) earlier this year. Signature Entertainment will release Kris Rey's I Used to Go Here direct-to-DVD / VOD only in the UK starting on September 14th this fall. Gravitas Ventures will release in the US but no date is set yet. Who's interested?

