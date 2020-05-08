Gnarly New Trailer for Strange Filipino Tree Demon Film 'Motel Acacia'

"Stay forever." Gravitas Ventures has revealedthe new US trailer for an indie horror survival thriller titled Motel Acacia, the latest from Malaysian-Filipino filmmaker Bradley Liew (Singing in Graveyards). In the cold west, Motel Acacia is tasked with exterminating immigrants by the government through a bed, haunted with the spirit of a Filipino tree demon, that eats men and impregnates women. A young Filipino man, JC, is groomed by his tyrannical father to take over the business. But he risks losing his own humanity to try and stop what's happening. The horror film stars JC Santos, Jan Bijvoet, Nicholas Saputra, Agot Isidro, Vithaya Pansringarm, Bront Palarae, and Talia Zucker. This looks totally gnarly! WTF! A tree demon inside a bed that eats people?! I want to see more of this big bad monster that appears at the end. Hot damn.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Bradley Liew's Motel Acacia, direct from YouTube:

And here's a few alternate international trailers for Bradley Liew's Motel Acacia, also from YouTube:

JC (JC Santos) is forced to take over the family business set by his estranged tyrant father, a lonesome motel in the remote wilderness, providing shelter to illegal immigrants on behalf of the government. But as JC and the guests soon discover, Motel Acacia is home to a dark and ancient spirit. With food running out and a violent blizzard preventing guests leaving, a desperate fight for survival begins. In an attempt rid himself of his father's tyrannical shadow, JC risks losing his own humanity to save the guests. Motel Acacia is directed by Malaysian-Filipino producer / filmmaker Bradley Liew, his second feature film after making Singing in Graveyards previously. The screenplay is by Bradley Liew & Bianca Balbuena. This first premiered at the Tokyo Film Festival last year. Gravitas debuts Motel Acacia direct-to-VOD on May 22nd.