Gnarly Trailer for R-Rated 'Mortal Kombat: Scorpion's Revenge' Movie

"Why would I fight for you?" Warner Bros has released the official trailer for an animated movie titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, the latest "Mortal Kombat Legends" offering. But this one is particularly unique. It is an R-rated animated movie, given that rating for "extreme violence," "bad language" and "a bloody good time." The iconic fighter Scorpion is given a chance by a sorcerer to return as a specter and get revenge for his family that was killed in a genocide. Featuring the voices of Patrick Seitz as Scorpion, Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues, Steve Blum, Artt Butler, and Darin De Paul. We probably won't ever see another live-action Mortal Kombat movie, but this may be better than that would ever be. Holy hell! What a trailer. Check it out below.

Trailer (+ poster) for Ethan Spaulding's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, on YouTube:

After losing his family and entire clan in a genocide, Scorpion is presented an offer by the sorcerer Quan Chi. Scorpion will return as a specter bent on revenge for Shang Tsung's interdimensional martial arts tournament against the likes of Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Kano, and Scorpion's nemesis Sub-Zero. The victor will then challenge the aging warlock for the fate of their homeworld. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is directed by animation filmmaker Ethan Spaulding, director of Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis and other various WB animated movies & many TV projects previously. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Adams; as based on the video games created by Ed Boon. Warner Bros will debut Spaulding's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge movie streaming on VOD starting April 12th, before it then arrives on Blu-ray on April 28th this spring. Anyone want to watch this?