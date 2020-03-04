Go Inside with Dreamers in First Trailer for Acclaimed 'The Infiltrators'

"No one knows how this will all end." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the official trailer for an acclaimed indie documentary-feature hybrid titled The Infiltrators, that first premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It won the Next Audience Award & Best of Next award, and went on to pick up a few more prizes including the Rogue Award as the Ashland Film Festival. The film is about a rag-tag group of undocumented youth - known as "DREAMers" - that deliberately get detained by the US Border Patrol in order to infiltrate a shadowy, for-profit detention center. By weaving together documentary footage of the real infiltrators with re-enactments of the events inside the detention center, The Infiltrators tells an incredible and thrilling true story in a genre-defying new cinematic language. Starring Maynor Alvarado, Chelsea Rendon, Manuel Uriza, Juan Gabriel Pareja, and Vik Sahay. Looks like a vitally important and rousing, inspiring film.

Here's the first official trailer for Cristina Ibarra & Alex Rivera's The Infiltrators, direct from YouTube:

The Infiltrators is a docu-thriller that tells the true story of young immigrants who are detained by Border Patrol and thrown into a shadowy for-profit detention center—on purpose. Marco and Viri are members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance, a group of radical DREAMers who are on a mission to stop unjust deportations. And the best place to stop deportations, they believe, is in detention. However, when Marco and Viri attempt a daring reverse 'prison break,' things don't go according to plan. The Infiltrators is co-directed by filmmakers Cristina Ibarra & Alex Rivera. Based on a story also by Cristina Ibarra & Alex Rivera. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, where it won the Audience Award & Best of Next award; it also played at Hot Docs, Miami, Montclair, and SXSW Film Festivals. Oscope Labs will release The Infiltrators in select US theaters starting March 20th. For more info head to the film's official website.