2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
January 5, 2020
The winners of the HFPA's 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in LA, hosted by Ricky Gervais. Who's taking home a Globe this year? Here's hoping the HFPA makes some good picks. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the broadcast. The nominees for 2019 are solid this year - way better than last year, with many worthy films being highlighted (like The Farewell, Parasite, Harriet, Dolemite, Knives Out). Even though these awards don't matter too much in the end, we're still curious to see what ends up winning. Let's find out who is taking home a Golden Globe award this year.
BEST DRAMA
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell (USA)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Thoughts: Of course!! Happy to see this win, love the film so much.
ANIMATED FILM
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
DIRECTOR
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won - Parasite
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn
ORIGINAL SONG
"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2
"Spirit" from The Lion King
"Stand Up" from Harriet
CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Tom Hanks
What do you think of the 2020 winners? How is the show with Ricky Gervais hosting again? Having fun? Are the winners even worth analyzing? Which of your favorite movies of 2019 are you rooting for tonight?
