2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night

The winners of the HFPA's 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in LA, hosted by Ricky Gervais. Who's taking home a Globe this year? Here's hoping the HFPA makes some good picks. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the broadcast. The nominees for 2019 are solid this year - way better than last year, with many worthy films being highlighted (like The Farewell, Parasite, Harriet, Dolemite, Knives Out). Even though these awards don't matter too much in the end, we're still curious to see what ends up winning. Let's find out who is taking home a Golden Globe award this year.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are held at The Beverly Hilton, being hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, airing live on NBC. See the full list of 2019 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.

BEST DRAMA

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Ana de Armas - Knives Out

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Thoughts: Of course!! Happy to see this win, love the film so much.

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won - Parasite

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn

ORIGINAL SONG

"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2

"Spirit" from The Lion King

"Stand Up" from Harriet

CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Tom Hanks

What do you think of the 2020 winners? How is the show with Ricky Gervais hosting again? Having fun? Are the winners even worth analyzing? Which of your favorite movies of 2019 are you rooting for tonight?