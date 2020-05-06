'Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind' Musician Doc Trailer

"If there was a Mount Rushmore in Canada, Gordon would be on it." Ha - great quote. Greenwich Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for music documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, which originally premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival up in Canada last year. With unprecedented access to the artist, directors Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni chart Gordon Lightfoot's profound evolution from Christian choirboy to troubled troubadour, international star and beloved Canadian icon with 5 Grammy Nominations and over 10 million albums sold. The doc film is an intimate and emotional examination of Lightfoot's relationship to his music while intertwining his indelible legacy and unpacking key songs within the cultural history of folk and rock music along the way. This looks like a very entertaining, engaging, and moving story about a great musician and his everlasting legacy. There's always a place for good music docs.

Official trailer for Kehoe & Tosoni's doc Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, on YouTube:

Produced by Insight Productions, the documentary film takes audiences from high school auditoriums in straight-laced, small town Ontario in the '50s to the coffee houses of Toronto's Yorkville and in NYC's Greenwich Village in the '60s, through Gordon's turbulent, substance-fueled arena shows of the '70s, and finally to the artist - older, wiser - in present day. The documentary features interviews with multiple generations of Lightfoot fans, in and outside the music industry - from Steve Earle and Sarah McLachlan, to Alec Baldwin and Geddy Lee - as well as behind the scenes stories from members of his longtime band. Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind is co-directed by filmmakers Martha Kehoe (director of One Weekend) & Joan Tosoni (director of Margie Gillis: Wild Hearts in Strange Times) - their first doc together. This first premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind in select theaters + on VOD later in the summer. Who's interested?