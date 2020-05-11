Gorgeous Trailer for Criterion's 'The Complete Films of Agnès Varda'

"Cinema is my home. I think I've always lived in it." Last year we lost the inimitable Agnès Varda, but her legend still lives on. The Criterion Collection has announced The Complete Films of Agnès Varda box set for release this August. It looks to be the definitive and most comprehensive collection of her films ever released. This 15-disc collector's set includes all 39 features that Varda made throughout her lively career, including all of her shorts and documentaries, plus a 200-page book and more surprises. The Blu-ray box set also contains extensive special features – many created by Varda herself – including introductions to the films, interviews with and tributes from family and friends, once-banned and unfinished works, behind-the-scenes footage, archival programs. "The Complete Films of Agnès Varda captures the restless curiosity and radical imagination of a true original who invented a new cinematic language." A must have set for any and every cinephile out there. Even if you haven't seen all her films (yet), still worth owning. A little tease below.

Here's the trailer for Criterion Collection's The Complete Films of Agnès Varda box set, from Vimeo:

Criterion's description and tribute to an iconic artist: "A founder of the French New Wave who became an international art-house icon, Agnès Varda was a fiercely independent, restlessly curious visionary whose work was at once personal and passionately committed to the world around her. In an abundant career in which she never stopped expanding the notion of what a movie can be, Varda forged a unique cinematic vocabulary that frequently blurs the boundaries between narrative and documentary, and entwines loving portraits of her friends, her family, and her own inner world with a social consciousness that was closely attuned to the 1960s counterculture, the women's liberation movement, the plight of the poor and socially marginalized, and the ecology of our planet. This comprehensive collection places Varda's filmography in the context of her parallel work as a photographer and multimedia artist-all of it a testament to the radical vision, boundless imagination, and radiant spirit of a true original for whom every act of creation was a vital expression of her very being." The Complete Films of Agnès Varda Criterion box set will be available on Blu-ray starting August 11th later this summer. For more info, visit Criterion.com. Planning to get this box set?