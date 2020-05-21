Grab a Drink - Teaser Trailer for 'Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets' Film

As the sun went down and the music did play… Utopia has debuted the first teaser trailer for a documentary film called Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, the latest feature from the Ross Brothers. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and also stopped by the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The documentary follows customers and staff at a dive bar in Las Vegas known as the "Roaring 20s" on their very last day in business. But it's not exactly that. The filmmakers brought the same customers and staff to another bar in New Orleans to film this, and asked them to act like themselves in the same way they did for real in the real bar. "Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is a mosaic of disparate lives, teetering between dignity and debauchery, reckoning with the past as they face an uncertain future, and singing as their ship goes down." With the help of some alcohol. A strange teaser, but it's a way stand out from the crowd with something so funky and fun.

In the shadows of the bright lights of Las Vegas, it's last call for a beloved dive bar known as the Roaring 20s. That's the premise, at least; the reality is as unreal as the world their regulars are escaping from. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is a mosaic of disparate lives, teetering between dignity and debauchery, reckoning with the past as they face an uncertain future, and singing as their ship goes down. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is directed by American cinematographers / filmmakers Bill Ross & Turner Ross, aka the Ross Brothers, of the docs 45365, Tchoupitoulas, Western, and Contemporary Color previously. This first premiered at the Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year. Utopia will release the Ross Bros' Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets into "virtual cinemas" starting July 10th. In addition to special one-day only virtual screenings of the film on "National Dive Bar Day" on July 7th. For more info, visit this website.