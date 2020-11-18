'Guitar Man' Doc Trailer About Legendary Bluesman Joe Bonamassa

"Prodigies come few & far between. I saw him take an audience apart." Paramount has debuted an official trailer for music documentary Guitar Man, telling the life story of legendary Bluesman Joe Bonamassa. Directed by Philippe Klose & Kevin Shirley, Guitar Man showcases Bonamassa's astounding talent from his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King. At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment that elevated his music to the next level. Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, Guitar Man chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success. Looks like a good time wading into the world of Blues music.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Klose & Kevin Shirley's doc Guitar Man, from YouTube:

From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, this tells the incredible rise of legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him the top-selling Blues artist of all time. With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Joe Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his extraordinary career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and his pioneering style. Featuring behind the scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life. Guitar Man is co-directed by filmmakers Philippe Klose (director of Joe Bonamassa: An Acoustic Evening at the Vienna Opera House) & Kevin Shirley (sound engineer / mixer for Iron Maiden & Led Zeppelin), both making their first documentary feature. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount will release Guitar Man direct-to-VOD starting on December 8th this fall. Visit the doc film's official website.