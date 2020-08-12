Haley Lu Richardson & Barbie Ferreira in Comedy 'Unpregnant' Trailer

"It's my life, it's my choice." HBO Max has released a trailer for their next big comedy movie (following An American Pickle) debuting on the new streaming service - starting in early September. It was inevitable that one day someone would make an abortion comedy, and here we go, it's already ready for release. Haley Lu Richardson stars as a 17-year-old high-school student named Veronica who finds out she's pregnant and reaches out to her ex-best friend Bailey for help. They decide to embark on a road trip for 14 hours to New Mexico to a clinic that can help her. Barbie Ferreira co-stars as Bailey, and the cast includes Sugar Lyn Beard, Breckin Meyer, Ramona Young, Alex MacNicoll, and Jeryl Prescott. This kind of seems like Booksmart mashed up with Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which is a bit unexpected, but may just work.

Here's the first official trailer for Rachel Lee Goldenberg's Unpregnant, from HBO Max's YouTube:

Unpregnant begins with a 17-year old Missouri teen named Veronica discovering she has gotten pregnant, a development that threatens to end her dreams of matriculating at an Ivy League college, and the career that will follow. She’s got a loser boyfriend and is not remotely ready to be a mother, but her home state requires minors get parental consent for an abortion and they won’t give her permission. If Veronica wants an abortion, she’ll need to travel 900 miles to New Mexico. The desperate girl turns to her cynical ex-best friend Bailey, and the plan is to drive 14 hours to the clinic and then return home. Unpregnant is directed by American producer / filmmaker Rachel Lee Goldenberg, her second major movie following Valley Girl earlier this year and after numerous The Asylum films, plus numerous music videos and short films previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is from Ted Caplan & Jenni Hendriks based on their own novel. HBO Max will debut Unpregnant streaming exclusively starting September 10th this fall.