Hannah Rae in Gothic Coming-of-Age Tale 'Carmilla' Official US Trailer

"After we die… what then?" Film Movement has released an official US trailer for the indie fantasy drama film titled Carmilla, which is "inspired by" Sheridan Le Fanu’s classic Gothic vampire novella of the same name. Described as "a moody, atmospheric, coming-of-age love story steeped in eerie mystery and inspired by the vampire story." This originally premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year, and we featured the original UK trailer earlier this year. Starring Hannah Rae as a 15-year-old girl who gets entangled in a love affair when a carriage crash brings a new guest to the house. This also stars Tobias Menzies, Jessica Raine, Greg Wise, and Devrim Lingnau. Featuring some lovely cinematography by DP Michael Wood. This trailer starts out quite lovely and quiet, but gets seriously intense in the last 30 seconds. Whew! Enjoy.

Inspired by Sheridan Le Fanu’s classic Gothic vampire novella, this is a beautifully mounted film from Emily Harris. Sheltered 15-year-old Lara (Hannah Rae) lives with her father and strict governess Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine), but when a carriage crash brings enigmatic young Carmilla (Devrim Lingnau) to recuperate at their house, she provides an outlet for Lara’s curiosity and burgeoning sexuality. The pair begin a passionate friendship, but rumours of a supernatural presence drive Miss Fontaine’s mistrust of Carmilla. Carmilla is directed by British storyteller / filmmaker Emily Harris, director of the films Borges and I, Paragraph, and Love Is Thicker Than Water previously. The screenplay is also by Emily Harris, adapted from Sheridan Le Fanu's novella of the same name. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Film Movement will release Harris' Carmilla in virtual cinemas in the US starting on July 10th.