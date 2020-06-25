Harvey Keitel & Malcolm McDowell in Malta Drama 'Just Noise' Trailer

"I saw what you did." Screen Daily has revealed an official promo trailer for an indie historic drama titled Just Noise, made in Malta about the tiny island nation's fight for independence (from Britain) after World War I. The film is directed by an Italian filmmaker named Davide Ferrario (Piazza Garibaldi, 45th Parallel) and doesn't have any release dates set yet - but this will create some anticipation. Just Noise (aka Storbju) chronicles how the citizens of Malta fought for independence from Britain in 1919. When the Army was sent to quell the riots and the British government covered up the bloody encounter, more than 100 Maltese were accused of instigating the violence and jailed. The full cast features Malcolm McDowell, Harvey Keitel, Tom Prior, Ian Virgo, Leeshon Alexander, Benedick Blythe, and Christopher Dingli. This looks intense! A gripping, brutal thriller about fighting for independence from evil, merciless imperialists. I'm in.

Here's the first official promo trailer for Davide Ferrario's Just Noise, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Based on actual events, Just Noise presents the concealed account of how Maltese citizens fought for their independence against the British Crown in 1919. Immediately following the end of World War I, in a plea for their country's independence, Maltese citizens from all different walks of life united to lead an uprising against the British. Just Noise is Malta's long-awaited triumph to share with the world, about how a small Mediterranean island took on the British Empire. Just Noise is directed by Italian filmmaker Davide Ferrario, director of many feature films including La fine della notte, Love Burns, A Rimini, We All Fall Down, Children of Hannibal, Guardami, After Midnight, Piazza Garibaldi, Tutta colpa di Giuda, and 45th Parallel previously. The screenplay is written by Jean Pierre Magro. The film does not yet have any release dates set - it's currently be sold at the Cannes Market. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Interested?