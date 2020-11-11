Head Back to 1930s in New Trailer for 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Master' Film

"Some people use it to fight and kill. Some people use it for self-improvement. And as for me, I use it for justice." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official US trailer for yet another Ip Man movie, this one titled Ip Man: Kung Fu Master. This martial arts extravaganza stars Donnie To as the Ip Man, Bruce Lee's legendary kung fu tutor, his third time playing this role (including The Legend Is Born: Ip Man in 2010 and Kung Fu League in 2018). This film isn't connected to the Donnie Yen series of Ip Man films, most recently with Ip Man 4: The Finale just last year. Set before the Communist Revolution in 1949, during his time as a police captain in Foshan, Ip Man is targeted by a vengeful gangster just as the Japanese army invades the region. The film's cast also features Michael Wong, Wanliruo Xin, and Dongfeng Yue. All the fights look badass, of course, as expected. And the story is a good twist on the usual - just hope it's not a big mess.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Liming Li's Ip Man: Kung Fu Master, direct from YouTube:

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master hearkens back to Ip's early days before the Communist Revolution in 1949. Ip, portrayed by Dennis To for the third time as the martial artist who famously tutored Bruce Lee, was then a police captain who was framed for the murder of a ruthless but honorable mobster, and targeted for vengeance by his dangerous daughter. Forced to quit the police force, Ip soon also has to contend with the arrival of the Japanese army in Guangzhou. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master is directed by Chinese filmmaker Liming Li, director of the two movies Fang Shi Yu: Gai shi ying xiong and Young Ip Man: Crisis Time previously. The screenplay is written by Liming Li and Qingshui Shi. This originally opened in China last December. Magnolia Pics will release Li's Ip Man: Kung Fu Master in select theaters + on VOD everywhere starting December 11th later this fall. For more info + tickets, visit the film's official website. Interested?