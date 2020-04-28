Heavy Metal Coming-of-Age in Trailer for 'Days of the Bagnold Summer'

"It's not my fault you are the most boring person in the world!" Altitude Films has debuted the UK trailer for an indie coming-of-age comedy titled Days of the Bagnold Summer, from actor / director Simon Bird. This premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year, and also played at the London, Mill Valley, Bath, and Göteborg Film Festivals as well. A teenager named Daniel who was supposed to spend time his father in Florida ends up stuck spending his summer listening to heavy metal music and trying to get along with his "boring" librarian mom. Adapted from the award-winning graphic novel by Joff Winterhart, Days of the Bagnold Summer is described as "a tender, funny coming-of-age story featuring original songs by the indie band Belle & Sebastian." Starring Earl Cave, Monica Dolan, Rob Brydon, Tamsin Greig, Alice Lowe, and Tim Key. This looks earnest and humorous and delightful. This seems pretty dang good, worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Simon Bird's Days of the Bagnold Summer, direct from YouTube:

Sue (Monica Dolan) works in a library. Daniel (Earl Cave) eats crisps and listens to Metallica. This was the summer Daniel was due to spend with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida. But when they cancel his trip at the last minute, Sue and Daniel suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in the unassuming battleground of their suburban home as they each reckon with private tragedies – and pursue their personal passions. Days of the Bagnold Summer is directed by young English actor / filmmaker Simon Bird, making his feature directorial debut after one short previously. The screenplay is written by Lisa Owens. Adapted from the graphic novel by Joff Winterhart. The film originally premiered at the Locarno and London Film Festivals last year. Altitude Films in London will release Bird's Days of the Bagnold Summer direct-to-VOD (in the UK) starting June 8th this summer. Who's interested?