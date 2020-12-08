Here's All Five Trailers for Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Set of Films

"As a collective, we stand a chance!" Amazon has released one more trailer for the fifth (and final) film in the Small Axe anthology series (now streaming) from Steve McQueen. This last one is titled Education, telling the coming-of-age story of 12-year-old Kingsley, played by Kenyah Sandy, who has a fascination for astronauts and rockets. Amazon (in the US) and BBC (in the UK) have been releasing the five films one at a time for the last few weeks following premieres at the London and New York Film Festivals earlier in the fall. Based on true stories, each of the five films celebrate little known stories of Black pride and resilience. Let's learn about what happens when even ordinary people stand up to police brutality and racial injustice to achieve something transformative. The casts include Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward, and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn. All five trailers are included below - along with behind-the-scenes featurettes for each of them, too. And if you haven't started watching these yet, don't miss them. Some of the best films of the year.

Here's the official trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology film Education, direct from YouTube:

Here's the official trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology film Alex Wheatle, from YouTube:

Here's the trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology film Red, White and Blue, from YouTube:

Here's the official trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology film Lovers Rock, from YouTube:

Here's the official trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology film Mangrove, direct from YouTube:

"If you are the big tree, we are the small axe." -Jamaican proverb. Small Axe is a collection of five films inspired by real-life events about ordinary people showing courage, belief, and resilience to overcome injustice and achieve something transformative in their West Indian community. Set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, the films each tell a different story involving London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. It is produced by Turbine Studios and Steve McQueen's Lammas Park for BBC One with Amazon Studios co-producing in the US. The five films that make up Small Axe are: Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue. Small Axe is directed by British filmmaker Steve McQueen, of the films Hunger, Shame, 12 Years a Slave, and Widows previously. The scripts are by Steve McQueen, Alastair Siddons, and Courttia Newland. Three of the films will premiere at this year's New York Film Festival. Amazon Studios will release the Small Axe anthology series progressively starting on November 20th this fall. They're streaming now.