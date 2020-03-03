Hermione Corfield in UK Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller-on-a-Boat 'Sea Fever'

"Something's getting through the hull." Signature Entertainment UK has debuted an official UK trailer for an Irish sci-fi thriller titled Sea Fever, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It has been described as "reminiscent of cult classics The Thing and The Abyss," with an original script about a marooned boat overtaken by this strange sea parasite that attaches itself to the vessel. Hermione Corfield stars as a marine biology student who steps aboard a ship captained by Freya, played by Connie Nielsen. The small cast also includes Dougray Scott, Olwen Fouéré, Jack Hickey, Ardalan Esmaili, and Elie Bouakaze. I caught this last fall and it's an excellent little film - a very clever, thrilling stuck-on-a-boat sci-fi feature. If this trailer intrigues you, I really recommend giving it a watch when it opens in cinemas soon.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Neasa Hardiman's Sea Fever, from Signature's YouTube:

For marine biology student Siobhan (Hermione Corfield), it was supposed to be a research excursion with a trawler crew fishing the West Irish seas. But when they hit an unseen object and become marooned, a mysterious parasite infects their water supply. Soon the oozing force infiltrates the entire vessel and turns Siobhan's journey into a claustrophobic fight for survival. Can they stop the mysterious water borne parasite from spreading before it's too late? Sea Fever is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Neasa Hardiman, director of the film An Gaeilgeoir Nocht previously, as well as a few documentaries and short films and other TV work as well. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest. Signature Ent. will release Hardiman's Sea Fever in Irish & UK cinemas starting April 24th this spring. There is still no US release date set - stay tuned for updates. Who wants to watch?