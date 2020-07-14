High School Teen Disappearance Mystery Film 'What We Found' Trailer

"What if something did happen to her?" Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled an official trailer for an indie mystery-thriller titled What We Found. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know, and will be available on VOD next month. What We Found is an emotionally-fulfilling murder mystery about the first time in our lives we take a stand against what we know to be wrong. The plot is about a high school teen who mysteriously disappears, and four other students who try to figure out what happened. With the police unable, or unwilling, to find her, the young friends take it upon themselves to find out what happened her, undertaking a harrowing journey that will change them all… Starring James Ransone, Yetide Badaki, Elizabeth Mitchell, Brandon Larracuente, Jordan Hall, Oona Laurence, Julian Shatkin, plus Giorgia Whigham. Looks like it's trying to be an updated Stand By Me, though is nowhere near that level.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Hickernell's What We Found, direct from YouTube:

Close friends Marcus and Holly begin their freshman year at a tough public high school in Baltimore Co., Maryland. Holly is dealing with an explosive home life and Marcus, a small, intelligent kid, is bullied by children who smell an easy target. But when Cassie, a well liked senior at the high school, disappears suspiciously, both of their lives change forever. Marcus’s mom Alex, a hard-working single mother close to her son, stands by his side, wrapped up in their increasingly dangerous journey. And Katherine Hilman, the first female captain of her precinct, struggles with the officers under her command as she pushes to solve the case. Together, will they find out what happened to Cassie? And after a dramatic confrontation, will any of them ever be the same? What We Found is written and directed by American indie filmmaker Ben Hickernell, director of the films Lebanon, Pa., Backwards, and A Rising Tide previously. Freestyle DM will debut What We Found direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on August 4th this summer. Who's curious?