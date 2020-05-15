High School Teens Fight Off Ghosts in Comedy 'School Spirits' Trailer

"I love that our school's haunted!" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie teen comedy titled School Spirits, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Allison Eckert. This will be available to watch on VOD in early June for those who want to watch. A girl from Chicago relocates to a small town only to find it is inhabited by ghosts. A struggle against a bad spirit ensues with two of her new friends in order to keep the town's children safe. Tiffany Alvord (from "Guilty Party") stars as Zoey, joined by Teala Dunn, Piper Curda, Christian Delgrosso, Audrey Whitby, Philip Labes, Josh Levi, and Mark Bloom. This looks fun and low key, the ghosts aren't so much scary as they are amusing and strange.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Allison Eckert's School Spirits, direct from YouTube:

Zoey (Tiffany Alvord) finds herself uprooted from her Chicago home and dragged to a small town filled with secrets and spooky happenings. When she witnesses something she can't explain in the school pool, she teams up with two girls to expel the spirits. School Spirits is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Allison Eckert, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously; she also worked as an assistant director on productions previously. The screenplay is written by Caitlin Kleppinger & Christina Kleppinger, from a story by Christopher Babers & Terrance Hines. This was originally ready for release in 2017. Freestyle Digital Media will finally debut Eckert's School Spirits direct-to-VOD starting on June 2nd.