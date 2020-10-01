Hilarious Trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen's Surprise Sequel 'Borat 2'

"I hope quarantine never end." Surprise! He's back! Amazon Prime Video has released an official trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen's surprise sequel Borat 2, officially titled Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. Although the long, real name of the sequel is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (also at one point rumored to be Borat! Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan). Cohen was secretly filming this throughout the year, getting into all kinds of trouble roaming around the country as everyone's beloved international superstar Borat, who first came to us in the glorious comedy Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan in 2006. What kind of crazy shit does he get into this time? Oh I can't wait to find out! This trailer shows us a few of the incidents, and so far it looks hilarious. And it'll be out on Prime Video at the end of this month! Chenqui.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, from YouTube:

Borat Sagdiyev returns to America. To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Chenqui! Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm does not have an official director credit listed yet - but we expect to know who it is by the time of release. The screenplay & story is written by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad, and Dan Swimer. Based on the original character created by Sacha Baron Cohen, the comically inept and wildly racist Kazakhstani television personality Borat Sagdiyev first introduced in F2F and Da Ali G Show and from the 2006 movie Borat. Amazon Prime will release Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm streaming starting on October 23rd later this month. First impression? Who's in?