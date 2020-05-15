Hong Chau Takes Care of Patty Hearst in Trailer for 'American Woman'

"I never wanted to be in this alone." Elevation Pics from Canada has debuted an official trailer for an indie true story thriller titled American Woman, marking the feature directorial debut of award-winning writer / producer Semi Chellas. Not to be confused with that Sienna Miller disappearance drama from last year also titled American Woman, or the recent TV show also called "American Woman"; this is a different story. Inspired by the headline-dominating kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst in 1974, this atmospheric drama is a fictionalized re-imagining of her time in hiding, from the perspective of Jenny, a political activist assigned to take care of her. Starring Hong Chau as Jenny, with Sarah Gadon, John Gallagher Jr., Lola Kirke, David Cubitt, and Ellen Burstyn. Looks like an intriguing film that's retelling a real story from history.

Here's the official Canadian trailer for Semi Chellas' American Woman, direct from Elevation's YouTube:

Inspired by the headline-dominating kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst in 1974, this atmospheric drama is a fictionalized re-imagining of her time in hiding, from the perspective of Jenny (Hong Chau), a political activist assigned to take care of her. American Woman is both written & directed by producer / filmmaker Semi Chellas, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is adapted from Susan Choi's novel of the same name. Produced by Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Elevation Pictures will release Chellas' American Woman direct-to-VOD in Canada starting on June 30th this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?