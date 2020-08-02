How to Survive as an Indie Filmmaker in 'Clapboard Jungle' Doc Trailer

"Making movies is beautiful… Raising the money, selling them, is horrible." An official trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Clapboard Jungle, made by Canadian filmmaker Justin McConnell. In full it's: Clapboard Jungle: Surviving the Independent Film Business, an "introspective journey following five years in the life and career of an independent filmmaker." The film is "intended to serve as a survival guide for the modern independent filmmaker." Featuring interviews with dozens of directors, producers, writers, actors, distributors, festival programmers, publicists and more, all while following one filmmaker's personal journey, this is a film created to help people stay afloat in a risky business. As nice as that sounds, it seems like it might just remind people that it's an intense challenge to get into indie filmmaking. Even this doc has been in development for almost six years, originally planned to release in 2016. It's finally ready for release. But there's still no date set yet either. The best part about it is hearing from all these other directors.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Justin McConnell's doc Clapboard Jungle, from YouTube:

An emotional and introspective journey following five years in the life and career of an independent filmmaker, supported by dozens of interviews, posing one question: how does an indie filmmaker survive in the current film business? Featuring interviews with filmmakers including Guillermo Del Toro, Richard Stanley, Barbara Crampton, Paul Schrader, Tom Savini, George A. Romero, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Michael Biehn, Frank Henenlotter, and many more. Clapboard Jungle is directed by Canadian filmmaker Justin McConnell, director of the films Check Mate, The Collapsed, Broken Mile, and Lifechanger previously, as well as the documentaries Working Class Rock Star and Skull World, plus a few shorts and lots of other production work. This first premiered at the Superchannel Canadian Film Fest this year. The doc film still doesn't have a release date yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info, visit their official website. Thoughts?