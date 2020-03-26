Hugh Jackman & Allison Janney in Official Trailer for 'Bad Education'

"Frank – you have nothing to worry about." "Frank's gonna fix this." HBO has just revealed the full-length official trailer for Cory Finley's film Bad Education, which was one of the big breakout features from the Toronto Film Festival last fall. The film is a fictionalized version of the true story of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in history - about schools on Long Island. You can read more about it in this NY Mag article that this film is based on. Hugh Jackman stars as Frank Tassone, the superintendent caught up in an embezzling scheme involving him and a few of his employees. The cast includes Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kathrine Narducci, and Alex Wolff. Looks wicked good, demented but still good. Based on this footage it should live up to festival hype. A must watch trailer.

Based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman, serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself. Bad Education is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Cory Finley, his second feature film after directing Thoroughbreds previously, and a short film. The screenplay is written by Mike Makowsky. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. HBO will release Finley's Bad Education streaming exclusively starting April 25th coming up soon. Planning to watch this?