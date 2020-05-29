Hurry & View Shane Carruth's Pitch Trailer for Sci-Fi Project 'A Topiary'

Surprise! This isn't an official trailer, but it is certainly worth watching. And you better hurry…! Filmmaker Shane Carruth posted a trailer online for his long, lost project called A Topiary, an original sci-fi film he was working on for years. But he doesn't know if it will be removed by Vimeo. "This will probably get taken down because I lifted a bunch of shots from films." We first heard about the film around 2013, when Carruth was finishing his other film Upstream Color. It's an intriguing concept involving a group of young pre-teen boys who discover some machine that creates funnels which form various shapes and objects. This trailer does a much better job of visualizing it. This is a "mock-up" or "pitch" trailer, where a filmmaker uses clips & footage from other films to create a "what my film would look like" version of a trailer to sell to studios / financiers. However, it's clear there is some VFX footage made just for this - as seen at the end. Take a look.

Here's the original pitch trailer for Shane Carruth's film A Topiary, from the Upstream Color Twitter:

An early original description of the script: It’s a tale told in two parts: The opening section follows a city worker who becomes obsessed with a recurring starburst pattern he sees hidden everywhere around him, even in traffic grids. He eventually joins with other believers, forming a kaffeeklatsch-cult that's soon undone by greed and hubris. The second half follows a group of 10 preteen boys who discover a strange machine that produces small funnels, which in turn can be used to build increasingly agile robotlike creatures. As their creations grow in power and size, the kids' friendships begin to splinter and they’re forced to confront another group of creature-builders. A Topiary was a sci-fi film project in development by filmmaker Shane Carruth, director of the films Primer and Upstream Color previously. He has been producing projects and doing other work ever since Upstream Color in 2013. It sounds like A Topiary will never be made, but at least we got this look at it anyway. So what do you think? Would you watch this film?