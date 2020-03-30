Impressive Trailer for 35mm Dystopian Sci-Fi Western 'The Archivist'

"You might wanna take a few steps back." Get a load of this! The Archivist is a "spaghetti western meets dystopian sci-fi" throwback made by filmmaker Eric Hand, and we have an official trailer for it that looks awesome. In the year 2070, Caulder Benson is a government archivist officer charged by an increasingly invasive and restrictive government to destroy all elements and remnants of his society's self-indulgent and avaricious past. Featuring "strong influences from Sergio Leone, Roger Corman, Monte Hellman films and a soundtrack inspired by Ennio Morricone and 70's rock." The film was shot on 35mm Technsicope, with the same cameras as The Good, The Bad & The Ugly. Starring Eric Hand, Dale Shumate, Jennifer Giles, & Butch Thompson. It actually seems like this was made in the 70s, which isn't easy to pull off. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Hand's The Archivist, from YouTube (via Quiet Earth):

"Justice, Destruction. Is there a difference?" Set in the year 2070, the film depicts a bizarre near-future totalitarian society where "the past is forbidden and memories are treason" and bloodthirsty government agents called "archivists" scour a fallen America for illegal artifacts of civilization and punish those who harbor them. Filmed in glorious 35mm and featuring real life stunts. The Archivist is directed by first-time filmmaker Eric Hand, making his feature directorial debut; he also worked as the cinematographer and assistant editor on the project. The screenplay is written by Bo Gardner and Eric Hand. Featuring music by White Noise Generator. No official release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. Likely to be released sometime this year. For more info, visit the film's official website or Facebook page. So how does that look?