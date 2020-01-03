Ingvar Sigurdsson in Icelandic Drama 'A White, White Day' US Trailer

"I always had a feeling that she was hiding something." Film Movement has released an official US trailer for an Icelandic drama titled A White, White Day, arriving in US theaters in February. This premiered in Critics' Week at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where Ingvar Sigurdsson won Best Actor; then it played at the Karlovy Vary, Toronto, Camerimage, Helsinki, Athens, & Zurich Film Festivals. In a remote Icelandic town, an off duty police chief begins to suspect another local man had an affair with his wife, who recently died in a car accident. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth grows too big and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. "Combining classic thriller tropes with a distinctly Nordic arthouse sensibility." Starring Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Ingi Hilmarsson and Sara Dögg Ásgeirsdóttir. This looks chilling and captivating, a worthy discovery.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hlynur Palmason's A White, White Day, direct from YouTube:

In a remote Icelandic town, an off-duty police chief (a chilling Ingvar Sigurdsson, who received Cannes' Critics' Week award for Best Actor for his performance in this drama) begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth takes over his life and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. A White, White Day, originally known as Hvítur, hvítur dagur in Icelandic, is both written and directed by Icelandic filmmaker Hlynur Palmason, making his second feature film after Winter Brothers previously, plus a few other short films. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Critics Week sidebar, and also later played at TIFF. Film Movement will release Palmason's A White, White Day in select US theaters starting February 28th, 2020 coming up this winter. Interested in watching this film?