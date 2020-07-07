Insanely Weird Abduction Horror Comedy 'Fried Barry' Promo Trailer

"Where the hell have you been, Barry?" Rock Salt has released an early promo trailer for a totally insane indie horror comedy titled Fried Barry, made in South Africa by a British filmmaker making his feature directorial debut after numerous music videos. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival and is playing at tons of other genre festivals this year. "The movie that breaks all the rules." Fried Barry is a bizarre tale told in a genre-bending onslaught of sex, drugs and violence. A spectacle that pulls you in and won’t let go as every expectation is subverted in this boundary-pushing tale of alien abduction. An alien assumes control of a drug addict's body and takes it on a bizarre joyride through Cape Town. Starring Gary Green as Barry, plus Brett Williams, Joey Cramer, Sean Cameron Michael, Steve Wall, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Tamer Burjaq. Casting this super weird lookin' guy in the lead role is what makes this shine. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Kruger's Fried Barry, direct from YouTube:

Barry (Gary Green) is a drug-addled, abusive bastard who – after yet another bender – is abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as an alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as our alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind. Fried Barry is both written and directed by British filmmaker Ryan Kruger, making his feature directorial debut with this film after numerous music videos and short films previously. Adapted from his own short film of the same name. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year, and it will also play at the Fantasia Film Festival next. Rock Salt will then release Kruger's Fried Barry direct-to-VOD sometime later this year. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's curious?