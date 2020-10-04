Inspirational Activism Doc 'Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story' Trailer

"My journey across the country is a metaphor - to not give up." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story, a documentary film about climate activist Mark Baumer. This premiered at the Heartland Film Festival last year and won the Best Feature Documentary Award, and also won the "Inspiration Award" from the Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival this year. Barefoot is a portrait of Mark Baumer, a writer and activist who walked barefoot for over 100 days to protest climate change. In a voice the New Yorker praised as "reminiscent of Andy Kaufman", Baumer narrates his walk in self-recorded videos, sharing his offbeat take on life and how we all can make a difference. Baumer was tragically struck and killed by an SUV in Florida during his journey in early 2017. "Mark's story is more relevant than ever," director Julie Sokolow says. Adding: "as wildfires blaze across the West Coast, we need to meet the urgency of the moment. Barefoot [reminds us] that we all can make a difference in the fight against climate change."

Official trailer (+ poster) for Julie Sokolow's doc Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story, from YouTube:

From award-winning documentary filmmaker Julie Sokolow comes a loving portrait of Mark Baumer, an environmental activist, avant-garde writer, and vegan, who hiked barefoot for over 100 days across America to draw attention to climate change. In a voice the New Yorker praised as "reminiscent of Andy Kaufman", Baumer narrates his offbeat take on life and how we all can make a difference. Skillfully edited from Baumer's own self-recorded videos, along with interviews from family and friends, it's a moving portrait filled with laughs, tragedy, and inspiration. A movie about a man who loved life, loved the world, and it showed in everything he did. Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story is directed by editor / filmmaker Julie Sokolow, director of the doc films Aspie Seeks Love and Woman on Fire previously. This originally premiered at the Heartland Film Festival in Indiana last year. 1091 will release Barefoot: The Mark Baumer Story direct-to-VOD starting October 27th this month. For more info, visit the official website. Interested?