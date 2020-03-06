Intense New Trailer for Acclaimed Conceptual Horror 'The Platform'

"Going down is a suicide." Netflix has unveiled an official US trailer for the highly acclaimed, instant classic Spanish horror film The Platform, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. This film won awards at tons of major genre festivals last year, including the Audience Award at TIFF, Best Film & Audience Award at Sitges, and Best Special Effects at the Goya Awards (Spain's Oscars). The conceptual social commentary film is set entirely in a "vertical prison." There is one cell per level. Two people per cell. And only one food platform and two minutes per day to feed them all, going from top to bottom. An endless nightmare trapped in "The Pit." I saw this at Sitges last year and raved about it, saying it's "a thrilling and rousing film that deserves our attention." The Platform stars Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay, & Zihara Llana. Debuting on Netflix in a few weeks.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's The Platform, direct from YouTube:

Inside a vertical prison system, inmates are assigned to a level and forced to ration food from a platform that moves between the floors. The Platform is a twisted social allegory about mankind at its darkest and hungriest. The Platform, originally known as El Hoyo in Spanish, is directed by Basque filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by David Desola and Pedro Rivero. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, where it won the People's Choice Award in Midnight Madness; it also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival (read our review) where it won Best Film, Best Directorial Revelation, & the Audience Award. Netflix will debut The Platform streaming exclusively starting on March 20th this month. Want to watch?