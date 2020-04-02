Intense Teaser Trailer for 'Train to Busan' Zombie Sequel 'Peninsula'

"Were you scared?" No way! Right? Well Go USA has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the zombie movie Peninsula, the sequel to the Korean smash hit zombie action thriller Train to Busan from 2016. This sequel is directed again by the same filmmaker who made the first one – Yeon Sang-ho – and follows the survivor Jung-seok, who was able to safely escape the diseased wasteland. In this next post-apocalyptic thriller, "when his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances." Yeah, we all know it'll be bad. Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun. In addition to the poster, this is the first look reveal and packs a punch despite being only a 90-second teaser. This looks just as epic and intense as the first one, if not even more so. Mixing in some Mad Max with the zombie apocalypse, and more. Can't wait to watch! Fire this up.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Yeon Sang-ho's Peninsula, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances. Peninsula is directed by Korean filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon, director of the first Train to Busan, as well as the films The King of Pigs, The Fake, Seoul Station, and Psychokinesis previously previously. The screenplay is written by Joo-Suk Park and Sang-ho Yeon. It's currently scheduled to open in France in August. Well Go USA will release Yeon's Peninsula in select US theaters sometime later this year. Stay tuned for exact release plans. First impression? Looking good so far?