Intense Trailer for 'Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation' Action Sequel

"We have to finish what we started - or all this will be for nothing." Saban Films has released the official trailer for the action movie Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation, yet another Rogue Warfare sequel. The first Rogue Warfare movie opened last year, and we featured a trailer for the sequel Rogue Warfare: The Hunt earlier this year. Now there's a third one already! They just can't stop making them. The Black Mask Organization coordinates a twisted plot which will devastate the world within the next 36 hours. The Rogue elite squad must stop them before it's too late. Starring Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike Mckee, Essam Ferris, with Chris Mulkey and featuring Stephen Lang as "The President". Fire it up.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Mike Gunther's Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation, on YouTube:

Stephen Lang returns for the final chapter in the action-packed trilogy. When an elite team of soldiers uncover plans for a deadly bomb set to detonate in 36 hours, they must race against time to find it and defeat their enemy once and for all. Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation is directed by veteran stuntman / filmmaker Mike Gunther, director of the films Beatdown, Setup, and the other Rogue Warfare films previously. Gunther has also worked on the stunts for movies including Zoolander, The Matrix Reloaded & Revolutions, Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard, Star Trek, R.I.P.D., Transformers, Bumblebee, and Ouija previously. The screenplay is written by Michael J. Day (his first feature script). Saban Films will release Gunther's Death of a Nation in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 25th. Anyone into these?