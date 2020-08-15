International Trailer for 'Falling' Written/Directed by Viggo Mortensen

"Heaven doesn't want him, and hell keeps sending him back…" Metropolitan Films in France has unveiled the first international trailer for an indie dementia drama titled Falling, which is the feature directorial debut of actor Viggo Mortensen. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rather mixed reviews - good and bad; it was also selected for the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to writing and directing the film, Mortensen also stars as John, who lives with his husband in Los Angeles. When his raging homophobic father begins to spiral into dementia, he tries to convince him to leave his ranch home and move in with him. But they often end up fighting. Lance Henriksen co-stars as Willis, his expletive-loving father, and Terry Chen plays his husband Eric. The film's cast also includes Sverrir Gudnason, Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, and in a small role, the one-and-only David Cronenberg. Have a look.

Here's the first international trailer (+ French poster) for Viggo Mortensen's Falling, direct from YouTube:

The film stars Mortensen as John Peterson, a gay man whose conservative and homophobic father Willis (Lance Henriksen) starts to exhibit symptoms of dementia, forcing him to sell the family farm and move to Los Angeles to live with John and his husband Eric (Terry Chen). Falling is both written and directed by Danish-American actor / filmmaker Viggo Mortensen, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing a few other feature films previously. It's produced by Viggo Mortensen, Chris Curling, and Daniel Bekerman. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it will next play at the Toronto and San Sebastián Film Festivals this fall. Metropolitan Films will release the film in France starting November 4th. There's still no US release date set - stay tuned for more. First impression?